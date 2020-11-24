Arab Strap announce first album in 16 years, share “Compersion Pt. 1″

Scottish indie rock greats Arab Strap returned with their first new song in 15 years this summer, and they've now announced that they've made a new album, As Days Get Dark, which will be out March 16, 2021 via Rock Action. “It's about hopelessness and darkness,” says Aidan Moffat. “But in a fun way.”

Moffat adds, “This album feels like its own new thing to me. It's definitely Arab Strap, but an older and wiser one, and quite probably a better one.” Malcolm Middleton, the other half of the duo, says, “We've had enough distance from our earlier work to reappraise and dissect the good and bad elements of what we did. Not many bands get to do this, so it's great to split up."

Still, Moffat says, "We're still doing what we always do. Malcolm gives me some guitar parts then I’ll fuck about with them and put some drum machines and words over the top."

The first single is "Compersion #1," which Moffat says "depicts a quest to find the ever-elusive unicorn; to bond fluidly – and safely! – with the like-minded and adventurous, in the comforting arms of an anonymous hotel ... and the stark realisation that you never really wanted it." It's dark and slinky, like a lot of Arab Strap, and you can check out the video for it below.

Arab Strap have also announced 2021 tour dates which are set for September, fingers crossed. All dates are listed, along with the album art and tracklist, below.

As Days Get Dark track listing:

1. The Turning of Our Bones

2. Another Clockwork Day

3. Compersion Pt. 1

4. Bluebird

5. Kebabylon

6. Tears on Tour

7. Here Comes Comus!

8. Fable of the Urban Fox

9. I Was Once a Weak Man

10. Sleeper

11. Just Enough

Arab Strap - 2021 Tour Dates

9/4 Manchester Manchester Academy 2

9/5 Ireland Dublin Vicar St.

9/6 Birmingham The Mill

9/7 Bristol SWX

9/8 London Electric Ballroom

9/9 Newcastle upon Tyne Boiler Shop

9/10 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom