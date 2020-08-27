Arab Strap say they’re “back from the grave and ready to rave!”

Glasgow duo Arab Strap called it quits in 2006 but then reunited in 2016 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. That included the UK/EU festival circuit and a few US shows as well.

If you wanted more Arab Strap, it seems like you're in luck. The band shared a poster, done in '80s John Carpenter style, with a tagline "They're back from the grave and ready to rave" and then "Arab Strap Lives!"

The poster also says "From the makers of Philophobia and The Red Thread" which one could interpret to mean a new record is on the way. What exactly that means, we'll have to wait, but it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait long. "Coming Up Soon" the poster also reads. Stay tuned.

Back in May, Arab Strap released tons of previously unheard and rare material on Bandcamp.