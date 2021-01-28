Arabrot releasing new album ‘Norwegian Gothic’ (stream “The Lie”)

The highly prolific, impossible-to-pin-down Norwegian band Årabrot just released the new EP The World Must Be Destroyed last week, and they're now set to release a new full-length album, Norwegian Gothic, on April 9 via Pelagic. The album features contributions from Lars Horntveth (Jaga Jazzist), cellist Jo Quail, Tomas Järmyr (Motorpsycho), Anders Møller (Turbonegro, Ulver) and Massimo Pupillo (Zu), and it was produced by Jaime Gomez Arellano. Vocalist/guitarist Kjetil Nernes says:

Norwegian Gothic is the culmination of everything Årabrot has done musically the past 10 years. It is not only the climax of the band so far, but also a good indication of what to come. It is basically anamalgamation of all of our influences here in the church where we live. Musically it is inspired by all the albums of our record collection and thematically by the books we have in our shelves. More specifically it is our special brand of rock'n'roll music mixed with fin-de-siecle decadence, surrealism and even a pinch of old German philosophy to boot.

We're premiering the album's lead single "The Lie," which finds the band sounding dark and heavy yet almost startlingly accessible. It's an evil twist on a punchy, concise pop song, and there's really nobody who does this kind of thing the way Årabrot does. On this song in particular, Kjetil adds:

"The Lie" is a rock song. "The Lie" is not about telling a lie. It is about living a lie. No wonder, I spent months reading philosopher Theodor Adorno when writing The Lie. We lived in an apartment in Oslo with a friend and my memories of this specific time are very vivid. The weather, the smell, what we were cooking, what music we were listening to… Even the dirty floors. Less than a year later our friend died in a terrible boat accident. It all became part of something bigger.

Check it out:

If you haven't done so already, listen to the new EP too:

Norwegian Gothic Tracklist

01. Carnival of Love

02. The Rule of Silence

03. Feel It On

04. The Lie

05. The Crows

06. Kinks Of The Heart

07. Hailstones For Rain

08. The Voice

09. (This Is) The Night

10. Hard Love

11. Impact Heavily Onto The Concrete

12. Hounds Of Heaven

13. Deadlock

14. The Moon Is Dead

15. You’re Not That Special

