Arca announces 3rd new LP ‘kick iiii,’ shares “Queer” ft. Planningtorock

Arca has two new albums, KICK ii and KicK iii, coming out on December 3, and now she's announced a third due out the same day. kick iiii completes the KICK series, and features collaborations with Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, No Bra, and Planningtorock, who features on the new single, "Queer," that's out today. See the cover art and tracklist below.

"kick 4 is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle," Arca says; "my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful, it is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick — proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators’ control expressing itself from within the womb."

About "Queer," which you can hear below, Planningtorock says, "I remember finding 'Meditation' back in 2011/12 on Arca’s SC and becoming completely obsessed with the track. Then we finally met a few years later at a festival we both where playing in Krems, Austria and we instantly bonded. I threw my prosthetic nose into the crowd that night and found out later that it was Alejandra who had caught it I love her so much and I’m so grateful she exists. The lyrics 'Tears of Fire' and 'Queer Power' are words I live by and where we connect. So proud to be duetting with her inside this gorgeous epic universe of a track, a queer dream come true."

Arca - kick iiii Tracklist

1. Whoresong

2. Esuna ft. Oliver Coates

3. Xenomorphgirl

4. Queer ft. Planningtorock

5. Witch ft. No Bra

6. Hija

7. Boquifloja

8. Alien Inside ft. Shirley Manson

9. Altar

10. Lost Woman Found

11. Paw