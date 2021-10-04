Arca announces new LP ‘KICK ii,’ shares new single “Born Yesterday” ft. Sia (watch video)

Arca has announced a new album, KICK ii. It's the follow-up to her excellent 2020 album KiCk i, and it's due out December 3 via XL Recordings. Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, Cubeatz and Sia all feature on the album as producers or songwriters, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

Along with announcing KICK ii, Arca has shared the first single, "Born Yesterday," which features Sia and pairs pop vocals with an experimental palette of glitchy electronics. Watch the accompanying video, directed by KinkiFactory, below.

Arca - KICK ii Tracklist

1. Doña

2. Prada

3. Rakata

4. Tiro

5. Luna Llena

6. Lethargy

7. Araña

8. Femme

9. Muñecas

10. Confianza

11. Born Yesterday ft. Sia

12. Andro