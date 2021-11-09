Arca announces new LP ‘KicK iii,’ shares “Electra Rex” video

Arca has a new album, KICK ii, coming out in December, and now she's announced a second new release, KicK iii, due out the same day, December 3, via XL. See the cover art and tracklist, which includes "Incendio," a track she shared back in September, below.

Arca has also shared a new single, "Electra Rex," from KicK iii. "For me KicK iii is the most incendiary entry in the kick universe," she says. "The album is a portal directly into the more manic, violently euphoric and aggressively psychedelic sound palettes in the series. 'Electra Rex' is a new archetype I propose in reference to commonly understood ideas of Freud regarding the oedipal complex—Oedipus Rex kills the father and unknowingly making love to the mother. Electra complex posits the binary opposite: killing the mother and unknowingly making love to the father. And so I am the first to propose a nonbinary psychosexual narrative to avoid falling into the same generational tragic blind spots. Electra Rex, a merging of both names, an integration of both Oedipus Rex and Electra: Electra Rex it kills both parents and has sex with itself, and chooses to live."

Watch the video for "Electra Rex," directed by Carlota Guerrero, below.

ARCA - KICK iii TRACKLIST

01 Bruja

02 Incendio

03 Morbo

04 Fiera

05 Skullqueen

06 Electra Rex

07 Ripples

08 Rubberneck

09 Señorita

10 My 2

11 Intimate Flesh

12 Joya