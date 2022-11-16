Arca bringing ‘Mutant;Destrudo’ to Park Avenue Armory in October

Park Avenue Armory has announced its 2023 season, which includes the world premiere of an Armory commission from Arca, Mutant;Destrudo. It's described as "a multidisciplinary engagement combining electronic music, performance art, and technology, Arca and collaborators will deconstruct preconceptions of identity, the body, and live performance." It's happening in October of 2023, but exact dates and ticket information are still TBA. Stay tuned.

Arca released four installments of her series of Kick albums a year ago, and she's since remixed Laurie Anderson's "Big Science" and collaborated with Shygirl.