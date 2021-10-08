Arca, Death Grips’ Andy Morin, Kero Kero Bonito & more playing NYC & LA Night of Fire events

Arca just revealed that she has a new album, KICK ii, on the way, and while she hasn't announced a tour supporting it, she does have two shows coming up right around its release in December. They're part of "Night of Fire" from Andy Morin of Death Grip's A2B2, which was originally held as a livestream fest in November of 2020 and is now returning with its inaugural in person events. They happen in NYC (December 9 at Knockdown Center) and Los Angeles (December 3 at Catch One) and along with Arca, both feature a very stacked bill of an Andy Morin solo set, Kero Kero Bonito, Eartheater, Subculture Party, and special guests. Machine Girl is also on the NYC lineup.

Tickets for both events are on sale now.