Arca shares new 62-minute single/video, announces North American tour

Arca has shared a new single and video titled "@@@@@." It's 62 minutes long, rather phantasmagoric and here's what Arca has to say about it:

@@@@@ is a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI. The host of the show, known as DIVA EXPERIMENTAL lives across multiple bodies in space in virtue of her persecution- in order to kill her, one would first have to find all of her bodies. The bodies that host her carry fetishes for paralinguistics, breaking the fourth wall and nurturing a mutant faith in love in the face of fear.

Check that out below.

With the new track/video, Arca has announced a North American spring tour beginning in NYC at Brooklyn Steel on April 25 and completing the journey in Los Angeles on May 15 at The Belasco. Tickets for Brooklyn Steel are on AmEx presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10 AM.

Arca was last in NYC for one of Frank Ocean's PreP+ parties in October, and her installation "Echo (Danny the Street)" is in the lobby of the rennovated MoMA all year. All Arca's upcoming dates are listed below.

ARCA - 2020 TOUR DATES

April 03 The Hague, Netherlands Rewire Festival **

April 25 New York, NY, USA Brooklyn Steel

April 27 Washington, DC, USA 9:30 Club

April 28 Boston, MA, USA Royale

May 01 Toronto, ON, CA The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 02 Philadelphia, PA, USA The Ave

May 07 Minneapolis, MN, USA First Avenue

May 08 Chicago, IL, USA Metro

May 10 Vancouver, BC, CA Vogue Theatre

May 12 Seattle, WA, USA The Neptune Theatre

May 14 San Francisco, CA, USA The Regency Ballroom

May 15 Los Angeles, CA, USA The Belasco

June 18 Barcelona, Spain Sonar By Night **