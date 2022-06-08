Arcade Fire add new Los Angeles & Toronto dates to tour

Arcade Fire head out on tour supporting their new album WE this summer and fall, with North American dates beginning in late October. They had already added additional nights in Boston, San Francisco, and Washington DC, and now they've expanded the tour a little more. The latest additions are new dates in Los Angeles (Kia Forum on November 17) and Toronto (Scotiabank Arena on December 2). Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local.

Beck opens all of Arcade Fire's North American shows with acoustic sets, and there's an NYC date at Barclays Center on November 4. See updated dates below.

Arcade Fire additions loading...

ARCADE FIRE: 2022 TOUR

29th July 2022 Osheaga Montreal, Canada

30th August 2022 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

31st August 2022 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

2nd September 2022 Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK

3rd September 2022 AO Arena Manchester, UK

5th September 2022 OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

8th September 2022 The O2 London, UK

11th September 2022 Zenith Lille, France

12th September 2022 Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium

14th September 2022 Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany

15th September 2022 Accor Arena Paris, France

17th September 2022 Mediolanum Forum Milan, Italy

18th September 2022 Olympiahalle Munich, Germany

21st September 2022 WiZink Center Madrid, Spain

22nd September 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

23rd September 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

25th September 2022 Arkea Arena Bordeaux, France

26th September 2022 Zenith de Nantes Nantes, France

28th September 2022 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Holland

29th September 2022 Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

1st October 2022 Torwar Warsaw, Poland

27th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, USA

28th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

29th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, USA

1st November 2022 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ

4th November 2022 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

8th November 2022 MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA

9th November 2022 MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA, USA

10th November 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

12th November 2022 United Center Chicago, IL

13th November 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

16th November 2022 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA

17th November 2022 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA

19th November 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

20th November 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, USA

22nd November 2022 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

25th November 2022 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

27th November 2022 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

1st December 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

2nd December 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON