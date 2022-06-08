Arcade Fire add new Los Angeles & Toronto dates to tour
Arcade Fire head out on tour supporting their new album WE this summer and fall, with North American dates beginning in late October. They had already added additional nights in Boston, San Francisco, and Washington DC, and now they've expanded the tour a little more. The latest additions are new dates in Los Angeles (Kia Forum on November 17) and Toronto (Scotiabank Arena on December 2). Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local.
Beck opens all of Arcade Fire's North American shows with acoustic sets, and there's an NYC date at Barclays Center on November 4. See updated dates below.
ARCADE FIRE: 2022 TOUR
29th July 2022 Osheaga Montreal, Canada
30th August 2022 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
31st August 2022 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
2nd September 2022 Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK
3rd September 2022 AO Arena Manchester, UK
5th September 2022 OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK
8th September 2022 The O2 London, UK
11th September 2022 Zenith Lille, France
12th September 2022 Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium
14th September 2022 Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany
15th September 2022 Accor Arena Paris, France
17th September 2022 Mediolanum Forum Milan, Italy
18th September 2022 Olympiahalle Munich, Germany
21st September 2022 WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
22nd September 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal
23rd September 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal
25th September 2022 Arkea Arena Bordeaux, France
26th September 2022 Zenith de Nantes Nantes, France
28th September 2022 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Holland
29th September 2022 Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
1st October 2022 Torwar Warsaw, Poland
27th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, USA
28th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, D.C.
29th October 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, USA
1st November 2022 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
4th November 2022 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
8th November 2022 MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA
9th November 2022 MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA, USA
10th November 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
12th November 2022 United Center Chicago, IL
13th November 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN
16th November 2022 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA
17th November 2022 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA
19th November 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
20th November 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, USA
22nd November 2022 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
25th November 2022 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC
27th November 2022 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB
1st December 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON
2nd December 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON