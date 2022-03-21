Arcade Fire announce 4th Bowery Ballroom show

Arcade Fire played intimate, surprise Ukraine benefit shows at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, and they just announced that they're doing it again tonight, Monday, 3/21. They say it's their final Bowery show, and wristband distribution will start soon, with locations to be announced. The password is "Lightning."

UPDATE: Tickets are available at the Canal St basketball courts, Tompkins Square Park basketball court, and the Herbert Von King basketball court. Good luck!

On Sunday, wristbands were distributed in various parks throughout NYC: Central Park, Washington Square Park, Maria Hernandez Park, Ft. Greene Park, and McCarren Skate Park. Where will today's be distributed? Stay tuned.

Sunday night's set also streamed live on Instagram. See pictures from the show below.