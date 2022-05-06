Arcade Fire announce tour with Feist & Beck (Barclays Center included)

Arcade Fire's new album WE came out today, and they've now announced a world tour supporting it. Dates begin in Europe and the UK in August with support from Feist, and hit North America in late October. Beck opens the North American dates with acoustic sets, and you can see all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on November 4. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM local.

Read our review of WE, which we called a satisfying rebirth for the band, HERE.

ARCADE FIRE: 2022 TOUR

08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *

09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2 *

09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith*

09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis *

09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena *

09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena *

09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *

09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *

09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center *

09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *

09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *

09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena *

09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes *

09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome *

09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena *

10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar *

10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^

11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center ^

11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^

11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist

^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)