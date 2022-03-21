Arcade Fire @ Bowery Ballroom night 3 pics, videos & setlist

Arcade Fire played their third consecutive surprise, intimate, Ukraine benefit show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom last night (3/20), after doing the same thing on Friday and Saturday. This one also streamed live on the band's Instagram, and the setlist was similar to the first two nights but did have a couple changes. As at the first two shows, they did a career-spanning set, including material from their just-announced new album WE, and this time, they broke out Funeral's "Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)" to close the show, and according to Setlist-fm, there was a 20 minute jazz band encore. Check out pictures by Toby Tenenbaum, videos, and the full setlist below.

All of the shows happened on a "pay what you can" basis and will benefit the Ukraine Relief Fund. For the first two nights, wristbands became available day-of at the Bowery Ballroom box office, and yesterday, wristbands were available at various parks throughout NYC. Will Arcade Fire do it again tonight? Stay tuned to find out. UPDATE: YES! Tonight (3/21) is the final show.

Over the weekend, longtime member Will Butler revealed that he left Arcade Fire. He's currently being replaced at these shows by Dan Boeckner of Wolf Parade.

Arcade Fire @ Bowery Ballroom -- 3/20/22 Setlist (via)

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Rebellion (Lies)

Generation A

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

My Body Is a Cage

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

Everything Now

Haïti

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Wake Up

Encore:

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out) (Followed by a 20 minute Jazz Band Encore)