Arcade Fire debuted a new song on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Election Night 2020′ (video)

Arcade Fire's Win Butler has said he's sitting on a lot of new material for the band, and last night (11/3) they debuted a new song on Stephen Colbert's 'Election Night 2020,' which aired on Showtime. It's called "Generation A," and it's inspired by the current political climate. You can watch official video of their performance below.

Arcade Fire also encouraged voter turnout with an Election Day playlist for the 'Joy to the Polls' campaign, and they recently performed "Culture War" for the "For Wisconsin" initiative that was started by Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Wisconsin music festival Eaux Claires. You can watch that performance below too.