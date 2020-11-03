Arcade Fire encourage you to vote with new Election Day playlist

Joining Jason Isbell, Billie Joe Armstrong, Black Thought, Britt Daniel of Spoon, My Morning Jacket, Questlove, Dead & Co and countless other musicians who made voting playlists for 'Joy to the Polls' is Arcade Fire, who just put out their 11-song Election Day soundtrack. It includes songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Nilsson, Art Garfunkel, Robert Palmer, The Mamas & The Papas, Richard Hawley, The Meters, and more, and you can listen below.

"We made a playlist to soundtrack your Election Day. Stay safe and please vote," they say.

Find more artist-curated Election Day playlists here.