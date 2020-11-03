Arcade Fire encourage you to vote with new Election Day playlist

Photo by Greg Cristman

Joining Jason Isbell, Billie Joe Armstrong, Black Thought, Britt Daniel of Spoon, My Morning Jacket, Questlove, Dead & Co and countless other musicians who made voting playlists for 'Joy to the Polls' is Arcade Fire, who just put out their 11-song Election Day soundtrack. It includes songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Nilsson, Art Garfunkel, Robert Palmer, The Mamas & The Papas, Richard Hawley, The Meters, and more, and you can listen below.

"We made a playlist to soundtrack your Election Day. Stay safe and please vote," they say.

Find more artist-curated Election Day playlists here.

Filed Under: 2020 election, Arcade Fire, Joy to the Polls
Categories: Music News
