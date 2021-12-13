Arcade Fire played their first show since COVID at Las Vegas crypto fest

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne made their return to the stage on Saturday night (12/11) with their first Arcade Fire performance since the pandemic began. It happened at Las Vegas cryptocurrency and gaming party/festival Into the Galaverse from Gala Games, who call themselves "the leaders in play-to-earn, blockchain and NFT gaming." Their set included "Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)" and "My Body is a Cage," which Win introduced by saying, "you know that dream that you have where you're like, in Las Vegas and your band's not there and you're about to sing, and then you turn around, and there's a bunch of people eating dinner... yeah it's a fucked up dream."

Proving they have lots of money to throw around, the crypto fest booked a bunch more music, too, including Maroon 5, NFT enthusiasts Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper, and Steve Aoki. See video clips and pictures from attendees below.

Last month, The Strokes, Lil Baby, Beck, Chris Rock, Aziz Ansari and Questlove performed at an NYC crypto event at Brooklyn Steel, billed as a "warehouse party" and put on by NFT collective Bored Ape Yacht Club.