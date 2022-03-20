Arcade Fire playing Bowery Ballroom a third night ++ Night 2 pics, setlist & video

Arcade FIre are keeping it going at Bowery Ballroom, having just announced that they'll be playing a third night at the Lower East Side venue tonight, Sunday, March 20. As with Friday and Saturday, this is a benefit for the Ukraine Relief Fund but they are mixing up how wristbands will be distributed this time. "See you tonight to do it all again," they wrote in their Instagram stories. "Wristbands will not be sold at the door, keep an eye here for locations."

UPDATE: Arcade Fire are streaming tonight's Bowery Ballroom show live on Instagram.

As for Saturday night's show, they switched things up just a little, opening the show with their new single "The Lightning I, II" and changing the running order around, while still ending the night with the whoa-ohing of "Wake Up." They also swapped out "Keep the Car Running" for "My Body is a Cage." Check out the setlist and Instagram pics and fan-shot video below.

If you missed the news, Will Butler announced on Saturday that he had left the band -- Wolf Parade's Dan Boeckner is currently playing in the band

SETLIST: Arcade Fire @ Bowery Ballroom 3/19/2022

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Rebellion (Lies)

Generation A

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

My Body Is a Cage

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Creature Comfort

Encore:

Everything Now

Haïti

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Wake Up