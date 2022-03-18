Arcade Fire playing Bowery Ballroom tonight!

Arcade Fire started their week playing a surprise show in New Orleans to benefit Ukraine, which teased the announcement of their new album, WE. Now they're in NYC, and just revealed on their socials that they're playing Bowery Ballroom TONIGHT (3/18). Like the New Orleans show, it's "pay what you can" and proceeds will benefit the Ukraine Relief Fund. Wristbands are available at the door now. Good luck!

The last time Arcade Fire played Bowery Ballroom was November 11, 2004 not too long after their debut album, Funeral, was released. Check out our recap and pics from 17.5 (!) years ago, and you can watch the video for their new single, "The Lightning I, II" below.