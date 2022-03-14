Arcade Fire playing Ukraine benefit show in New Orleans tonight, releasing new song this week

Arcade Fire have announced a last-minute benefit show for the Ukraine Relief Fund, happening in New Orleans tonight (3/14) at Toulouse Theatre. Admission is on a "pay what you can" basis, and wristbands will become available at the door at 10 AM today (one per person).

This will be Arcade Fire's first full-band show in over two years, but Win Butler and Régine Chassagne returned to the stage for an AF duo set at a cryptocurrency and gaming party/festival in Las Vegas in December. Arcade Fire also recently launched a teaser and now just revealed that they'll finally release a new song called "The Lightning I, II" this Thursday (3/17) at 2 PM ET, and they've shared sheet music with the song's chords. Maybe they'll play it live tonight? Their last album was 2017's Everything Now.

Here's the chords to the new song and the announcement of tonight's show: