Arcade Fire share 45-minute piece of music for the Headspace mediation app

While we wait for Arcade Fire's anticipated new album, they've just shared a new 45-minute piece of music for the meditation app Headspace's 'Memories of the Age of Anxiety' playlist, curated by John Legend. The band promises "meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired," and though you need the app to hear the whole thing, you can listen to a clip below.

In related news, Arcade Fire violinist Sarah Neufeld released a new song from her upcoming album Detritus (due 5/14 via Paper Bag). It's called "The Top" and Sarah says:

"The Top" is an emblem of my soloistic performance and writing style. The piece came together one melodic puzzle fragment at a time, written on my instrument while playing, repeating phrases over until fluid and calling toward the next unfolding passage. Performing "The Top" is at once trance like and difficult; one off-putting thought easily throws the whole thing off the rails. It was the first brick in the album. The only piece without drums or other instrumentation, it's just me, centered in the whirlwind of my own creation. "The Top" represents change, and the struggle in making peace with oneself.

Watch the video below.

Sufjan Stevens is also in the process of releasing a lot of ambient music.