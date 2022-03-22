Arcade Fire wrapped up Bowery Ballroom run with David Byrne & Mike Myers (videos, setlist)

Arcade Fire wrapped up their run of intimate Ukraine benefit shows at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on Monday night (3/21) with their fourth consecutive night of shows at the venue. Wristbands for the pay-what-you-want show were distributed on Monday afternoon at three different basketball courts in Manhattan and Brooklyn -- Canal St basketball court, Tompkins Square Park basketball court, and Herbert Von King basketball court -- and sold out extremely quickly.

As for Monday night's setlist, it was fairly similar to the career-spanning sets of the last three nights, with a couple of notable differences. During the encore, they debuted new track "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)," which they followed with a cover of John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band's "Give Peace a Chance," with special guest David Byrne, and Win Butler singing and playing guitar from the center of the crowd, where he adlibbed lines about Kanye West and NFTs.

Mike Myers also made a surprise appearance at the start of the encore to talk a bit about Ukraine and to intro the band and "Wake Up," and the set was followed, like on night one, by a second line-inspired exodus from the venue and into the subway. See video clips, and the setlist, below.

Arcade Fire have brought out Byrne during shows before, including at Barclays Center in 2014, and Hollywood Bowl and Irving Plaza in 2005.

Arcade Fire's new album WE is out May 6 via Columbia - pre-order it on white vinyl.

SETLIST: ARCADE FIRE @ BOWERY BALLROOM, 3/21/2022 (via)

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Generation A

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Haïti

Rebellion (Lies)

Everything Now

Encore:

Wake Up

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Give Peace a Chance (Plastic Ono Band cover) (with David Byrne)

See pictures from night one below.