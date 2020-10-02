Arcade Fire/David Byrne, Pearl Jam, Postal Service, YYYs, etc comp out now for 24 hours only

As mentioned, a bunch of incredible artists have come together to contribute "never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos" to Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2 (the sequel to the September edition, which raised $250,000 for voters' rights). It's available today (10/2), for 24 hours only, on Bandcamp; this month purchases benefit Voting Rights Lab, and sales end at midnight, Pacific time.

Clocking in at a whopping 77-tracks, volume two features contributions from The Postal Service, John Prine (ft. Margo Price & others) (also a song by Margo Price solo), Arcade Fire & David Byrne (also a demo by David Byrne solo), The Decemberists' Colin Meloy (Echo & the Bunnymen cover), Pearl Jam, Feist (Nina Simone cover), Yola (also a Nina Simone cover), Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Atlas Sound cover), Phoenix (Whitney cover), Sturgill Simpson, The Gossip, Little Dragon, Bright Eyes, Perfume Genius, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit (Elvin Bishop cover, live), Fleet Foxes, Big Boi & Sleepy Brown (ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube), Jenny Lewis, The War On Drugs, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band (Deakin of Animal Collective remix), Nilüfer Yanya, Tenacious D, Guided by Voices, Courtney Marie Andrews + Liz Cooper + Molly Sarlé (Simon & Garfunkel cover), NNAMDÏ (ft. Lala Lala), PUP, Bob Mould, Andrew Bird, Caleb Giles, Aimee Mann, My Morning Jacket, Old 97's (Cheap Trick cover), Wolf Parade, TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe (covering Pink Floyd), Nada Surf, Illuminati Hotties, Bedouine (Bill Withers cover), Faye Webster (Blake Mills cover), and still more.

Purchase the compilation HERE.

Like the previous volume, Volume 2 was executive produced by McSweeney's founder Dave Eggers, Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha, Christian Stavros, and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld. It follows multiple other fundraising projects Eggers and Kurland have worked on surrounding a presidential election, including 30 Songs, 30 Days (2016), 90 Days, 90 Reasons (2012), and The Future Dictionary of America (2004).

Full tracklist:

1. David Byrne - People Tell Me

2. Pearl Jam - Get It Back

3. Little Dragon - Night Shift

4. The Postal Service - We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

5. Cold War Kids - Almost A Crime

6. Black Pumas - Colors (Live)

7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber - No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

8. Guided By Voices - Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

9. Phoenix - No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola - To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11. Ciggy - Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne - This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya - Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus - No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND - There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius - Jory (Demo)

19. Feist - Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson - My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram - You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown - We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D - Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert - No Jokes Left

25. John Prine - Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé - America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis - Callaloo

28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala - Dislocate

29. !!! - Feels Good

30. PUP - Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny - Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz - Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson - All Around You - Live From The Ryman - 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves - Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band - In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird - Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles - Focus

38. The Marías - Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs - Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann - Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman - Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee - Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes - Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss - Ohio (Demo)

45. Gossip - Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST - 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip - Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell - Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price - Devil’s In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket - Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)

51. Old 97’s - Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy - Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim - Let’s Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois - Don’t FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade - ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) - Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard - Near

58. Dan Deacon - Rally Banner

59. Girlpool - Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico - All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. MUNA - Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)

62. Nada Surf - Stories Going ‘Round

63. Surfer Blood - New Direction

64. illuminati hotties - content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound - La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets - What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)

67. MICHELLE - SUNRISE (Kaufman/Kilgore Remix)

68. Whitney - Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes - Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71. Bedouine - Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE - Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster - Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie - Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - Chosen

76. Nick Hakim - QADIR - Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi - The Difference (slowboi version)