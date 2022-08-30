Arcade Fire’s tour set to move forward following allegations

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Arcade Fire co-leader Win Butler surfaced over the weekend in a report on Pitchfork, days before the band's tour was scheduled to begin in Dublin. The first show is set to happen tonight (8/30) at 3Arena, and all signs point to it moving ahead, with the venue posting set times on social media.

The FADER also confirmed with a "well-placed source" on Monday (8/29) that the shows would continue as scheduled. Openers Feist (on the UK dates) and Beck (on the US dates) have not publicly commented.

Some ticketholders have been calling for refunds or asking the band to cancel or postpone the shows after hearing about the allegations, which were made by multiple people.

In a statement made through crisis public relations expert Risa Heller, Win admitted to having "relationships outside of [his] marriage" with Régine Chassagne but called them "consensual," saying, "I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors."

Régine also gave a statement, saying, "I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did."

This is a developing story.