Arcade Fire’s Will Butler details new solo LP, shares “Surrender” video

Arcade Fire's Will Butler has shared details of his new solo album, Generations, which will be out September 25 via Merge. He recorded the record in the basement of his Brooklyn home, and mixed in Montreal and Brooklyn. The first single is "Surrender," which Will says is "masquerading as a love song, but it’s more about friendship." He continues, saying it's "about the confusion that comes as people change — didn’t you use to have a different ideal? Didn’t we have the same ideal at some point? Which of us changed? How did the world change? Relationships that we sometimes wish we could let go of, but that are stuck within us forever."

Will also says "Surrender" is about trying to "break from the first-person view of the world. 'What can I do? What difference can I make?' It’s not about some singular effort—you have to give yourself over to another power. Give over to people who have gone before who’ve already built something — you don’t have to build something new! The world doesn’t always need a new idea, it doesn’t always need a new personality. What can you do with whatever power and money you’ve got? Surrender it over to something that’s already made. And then the song ends with an apology — I’m sorry I’ve been talking all night. Cause talking like that, man, not always useful."

The video for "Surrender" features footage of Will recording the album, as well as some commentary on the current state of the world, from COVID-19 to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Watch below.

Will's Arcade Fire bandmate, Jeremy Gara, also has a solo album on the way.

Arcade Fire are also working on new music.

Generations tracklist:

1.Outta Here

2.Bethlehem

3.Close My Eyes

4.I Don't Know What I Don't Know

5.Surrender

6.Hide It Away

7.Hard Times

8.Promised

9.Not Gonna Die

10.Fine