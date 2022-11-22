Arcade Fire’s Win Butler accused of “manipulative” and “aggressive” behavior in new account

Back in August, Arcade Fire co-leader Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people in a report from Pitchfork. The site has now posted a new report with an account from a fifth person, who says she had an "ongoing abusive relationship" with Butler for three years. "Emotionally abusive, manipulative, toxic, and using his power dynamic to exploit my body at times that were convenient for him," she told Pitchfork. Read their report in full here.

In response to the previous allegations, Win admitted to having "relationships outside of [his] marriage," but called them "consensual," saying, "I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors." Régine also gave a statement at the time, saying, "I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did."

Arcade Fire have gone ahead with their tour following the allegations, but Feist dropped off the European leg and Beck dropped off the North American leg.