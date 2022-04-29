Arcade Fire’s Win Butler & Régine Chassagne appear on new Pierre Kwenders song (listen)
Not only are Arcade Fire gearing up to release their anticipated new album WE next week, Win Butler and Régine Chassagne also appear on a song by fellow Canadian artist Pierre Kwenders' new album José Louis And The Paradox Of Love, which came out today via Arts & Crafts. Win sings and Régine plays keys on the album's nine-and-a-half minute opener "L.E.S (Liberté Égalité Sagacité)," a thumping dance track that also features production by King Britt. Win comes in about halfway through with sort of a muttered, repeated delivery that suits this kind of song very well. Listen and stream the full album below.