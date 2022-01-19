Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Napalm Death & Unto Others announce tour
Extreme metal bands Arch Enemy and Behemoth will embark on "The North American Siege 2022" tour this April and May with support from grindcore legends Napalm Death and metal-adjacent goth rockers Unto Others. The tour kicks off in Arizona on 4/16 and wraps up with a show at LA's Hollywood Palladium on May 15.
New Yorkers can catch the tour on April 28 at Terminal 5, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (1/21) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Napalm Death are also gearing up to release their new mini-album, Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, in February.
Arch Enemy / Behemoth / Napalm Death / Unto Others -- 2022 Tour Date
April 16 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
April 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
April 19 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
April 21 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
April 23 - Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
April 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
April 26 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
April 28 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
April 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
May 2 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
May 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium