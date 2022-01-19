Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Napalm Death & Unto Others announce tour

Extreme metal bands Arch Enemy and Behemoth will embark on "The North American Siege 2022" tour this April and May with support from grindcore legends Napalm Death and metal-adjacent goth rockers Unto Others. The tour kicks off in Arizona on 4/16 and wraps up with a show at LA's Hollywood Palladium on May 15.

New Yorkers can catch the tour on April 28 at Terminal 5, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (1/21) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Napalm Death are also gearing up to release their new mini-album, Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, in February.

Arch Enemy / Behemoth / Napalm Death / Unto Others -- 2022 Tour Date

April 16 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

April 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

April 19 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

April 21 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

April 23 - Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

April 26 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

April 28 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

May 2 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

May 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium