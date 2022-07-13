Archers of Loaf announce first album in 24 years & tour, share “In The Surface Noise”

Archers of Loaf have been talking about a new album for a few years now, and they've finally put their money where their mouth is. Reason in Decline, their first long-player since 1998's White Trash Heroes, will be out October 21 via Merge. (Preorder the swirled Peak Vinyl edition.) “What I really think about going back to the Archers and doing a new record is that the three other members of this band are awesome," says frontman Eric Bachmann. "It’s not about responding to the past or whatever our bullshit legacy is. I just wanted to work with these guys because I knew the chemistry we had and that we still have. I knew that was rare.”

The first single off the album is the fiery, anthemic "In The Surface Noise." Bachmann says, “we didn’t intend for this song to be political and it was written through a personal lens but as sometimes happens the lyrics (‘what’s more for them ain’t less for you’) ended up being more universal.” Watch the video and check out the album art and tracklist below.

You can preorder the white with pink and purple swirl Peak Vinyl edition of Reason in Decline, and pick up other Archers of Loaf albums on vinyl.

Archers of Loaf will also be on tour this fall, including dates in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Richmond and Asheville. The Brooklyn show is at Warsaw on 12/2 with Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ).

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Reason in Decline:

1. Human

2. Saturation and Light

3. Screaming Undercover

4. Mama Was a War Profiteer

5. Aimee

6. In the Surface Noise

7. Breaking Even

8. Misinformation Age

9. The Moment You End

10. War Is Wide Open

Archers of Loaf- 2022 Tour Dates

Nov 29 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

Dec 2 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

Dec 4 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC