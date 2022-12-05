Archers of Loaf played Brooklyn with Weird Nightmare (pics, setlist)
Indie rock greats Archers of Loaf have been back in action for a decade, but only got around to making a new record -- Reason in Decline, their first in 24 years -- this year. "It’s not about responding to the past or whatever our bullshit legacy is," Bachmann said. "I just wanted to work with these guys because I knew the chemistry we had and that we still have. I knew that was rare.” The band just wrapped up a short run of East Coast dates this weekend, which included a Brooklyn show at Warsaw on Friday night (12/2).
Despite the new record, the Archers stuck mainly to '90s classics on Friday, including "Web in Front," "Harnessed in Slums," "Audiowhore," and "Plumb Line." They were in especially fine form, and new songs like "Screaming Undercover" sounded great nestled amongst the older material. The crowd was singing along the whole time, and some of them had their kids with them, too. Check out the setlist and fan-shot video of "Audiowhore" below
Opening the show was Weird Nightmare, the solo project of METZ frontman Alex Edkins, who delivered a fun set of loud powerpop. Photos from the whole night by P Squared are in this post.
Pick up Reason in Decline and other Archers of Loaf albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
Archers of Loaf will be back on the road in January and February. All tour dates are below.
SETLIST: Archers of Loaf @ Warsaw 12/2/2022
Step Into the Light
Breaking Even
Wrong
Mark Price P.I.
Lowest Part Is Free!
Freezing Point
Might
Worst Defense
Audiowhore
Form and File
Scenic Pastures
Acromegaly
Screaming Undercover
You and Me
Web in Front
Revenge
Plumb Line
In the Surface Noise
Harnessed in Slums
Slow Worm
Encore:
Telepathic Traffic
Raleigh Days
Greatest of All Time
All Hail the Black Market
Archers of Loaf - 2023 Tour Dates
JAN 10 TUE - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall @ 8:00pm - Pittsburgh, PA, United States
JAN 11 WED - Lee's Palace @ 8:30pm - Toronto, ON, Canada
JAN 12 THU - El Club @ 8:00pm - Detroit, MI, United States
JAN 13 FRI - Bottom Lounge @ 8:00pm - Chicago, IL, United States
JAN 14 SAT - Delmar Hall @ 8:00pm - St. Louis, MO, United States
JAN 15 SUN - The Basement East @ 8:00pm - Nashville, TN, United States
FEB 7 TUE - Teragram Ballroom @ 8:00pm - Los Angeles, CA, United States
FEB 8 WED - Great American Music Hall @ 8:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States
FEB 10 FRI - Mississippi Studios @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States
FEB 11 SAT - Mississippi Studios @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States
FEB 12 SUN - Neumos @ 8:00pm - Seattle, WA, United States
MAR 24 FRI - TERMINAL WEST - ATLANTA, GA @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA, United States
MAR 25 SAT - CAT'S CRADLE - CARRBORO, NC @ 8:00pm - Carrboro, NC, United States