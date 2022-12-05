Archers of Loaf played Brooklyn with Weird Nightmare (pics, setlist)

Indie rock greats Archers of Loaf have been back in action for a decade, but only got around to making a new record -- Reason in Decline, their first in 24 years -- this year. "It’s not about responding to the past or whatever our bullshit legacy is," Bachmann said. "I just wanted to work with these guys because I knew the chemistry we had and that we still have. I knew that was rare.” The band just wrapped up a short run of East Coast dates this weekend, which included a Brooklyn show at Warsaw on Friday night (12/2).

Despite the new record, the Archers stuck mainly to '90s classics on Friday, including "Web in Front," "Harnessed in Slums," "Audiowhore," and "Plumb Line." They were in especially fine form, and new songs like "Screaming Undercover" sounded great nestled amongst the older material. The crowd was singing along the whole time, and some of them had their kids with them, too. Check out the setlist and fan-shot video of "Audiowhore" below

Opening the show was Weird Nightmare, the solo project of METZ frontman Alex Edkins, who delivered a fun set of loud powerpop. Photos from the whole night by P Squared are in this post.

Pick up Reason in Decline and other Archers of Loaf albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Archers of Loaf will be back on the road in January and February. All tour dates are below.

SETLIST: Archers of Loaf @ Warsaw 12/2/2022

Step Into the Light

Breaking Even

Wrong

Mark Price P.I.

Lowest Part Is Free!

Freezing Point

Might

Worst Defense

Audiowhore

Form and File

Scenic Pastures

Acromegaly

Screaming Undercover

You and Me

Web in Front

Revenge

Plumb Line

In the Surface Noise

Harnessed in Slums

Slow Worm

Encore:

Telepathic Traffic

Raleigh Days

Greatest of All Time

All Hail the Black Market

Archers of Loaf - 2023 Tour Dates

JAN 10 TUE - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall @ 8:00pm - Pittsburgh, PA, United States

JAN 11 WED - Lee's Palace @ 8:30pm - Toronto, ON, Canada

JAN 12 THU - El Club @ 8:00pm - Detroit, MI, United States

JAN 13 FRI - Bottom Lounge @ 8:00pm - Chicago, IL, United States

JAN 14 SAT - Delmar Hall @ 8:00pm - St. Louis, MO, United States

JAN 15 SUN - The Basement East @ 8:00pm - Nashville, TN, United States

FEB 7 TUE - Teragram Ballroom @ 8:00pm - Los Angeles, CA, United States

FEB 8 WED - Great American Music Hall @ 8:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States

FEB 10 FRI - Mississippi Studios @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States

FEB 11 SAT - Mississippi Studios @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States

FEB 12 SUN - Neumos @ 8:00pm - Seattle, WA, United States

MAR 24 FRI - TERMINAL WEST - ATLANTA, GA @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA, United States

MAR 25 SAT - CAT'S CRADLE - CARRBORO, NC @ 8:00pm - Carrboro, NC, United States