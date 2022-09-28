Archers of Loaf share “Aimee” from first LP in 24 years, announce 2023 tour

Archers of Loaf are generally associated with strident, loud indie rock, but the band are showing a softer side on Reason in Decline, their first album in 24 years. They just released "Aimee," which is ethereal, atmospheric and downright pretty.

Says frontman Eric Bachmann: “Right in the middle of an album about war profiteering, suicide ideation, modern propaganda and the struggle against anti-intellectualism comes this brief exhalation in the form of a tender, albeit dystopian, love song.” Listen to "Aimee" below.

Reason in Decline is out October 21 via Merge -- preorder the swirled Peak Vinyl edition -- and the band will be on tour later this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Warsaw on December 2 with Weird Nightmare (aka Alex Edkins of METZ).

Archers have also just announced early 2023 dates, which have them hitting Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, Portland and more. All dates are listed below.

In addition to the new album, you can pick up other Archers of Loaf albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Archers of Loaf - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Nov 29 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

Dec 2 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

Dec 4 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

Jan 10 – Thunderbird Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

Jan 11 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

Jan 12 – El Club – Detroit, MI

Jan 13 – The Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

Jan 14 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

Jan 15 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

Feb 7 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

Feb 8 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

Feb 10 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

Feb 11 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

Feb 12 – Neumos – Seattle, WA