Archers of Loaf share “Screaming Undercover” from first album in 24 years

North Carolina indie rock greats Archers of Loaf are gearing up to release Reason in Decline, their first album in 24 years (preorder on swirled Peak Vinyl), and they've just shared a second song from it. Where first single "In the Surface Noise" was a little more in line, sonically, with Eric Bachmann's other band Crooked Fingers. this one, "Screaming Undercover," sounds like the same band who gave us "Web in Front."

“‘Screaming Undercover’ is definitely the heart of the new record,” says Bachmann. A lyric from the song also gave the new record its title. “It came out quickly and it was the first lyric I actually finished for this collection of songs," Bachmann continues. "I felt good after it had been written because I finally knew the point of view from which I could write more Archers songs. It had an urgent frustration in it that expressed what we were all feeling towards what the pandemic had taken from us, as well as the anger I felt personally towards the Trump administration and its dysfunctional embrace of anti-intellectualism, which unfortunately still seems to be infecting the culture and political climate.”

Watch the animated video for "Screaming Undercover" below.

Reason in Decline will be out October 21 via Merge and you can preorder the white with pink and purple swirl Peak Vinyl edition, and pick up other Archers of Loaf albums on vinyl.

Archers of Loaf will be on tour this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Warsaw on December 2 with Weird Nightmare (aka Alex Edkins of METZ). All dates are listed below.

Archers of Loaf - 2022 Tour Dates

Nov 29 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

Dec 2 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

Dec 4 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC