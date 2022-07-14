Archers of Loaf’s NYC show on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for the Archers of Loaf show at Warsaw with Weird Nightmare are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password BVARCHERS.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15 at 10 AM. Head here for all Archers of Loaf tour dates.

Archers of Loaf will release Reason in Decline, their first album in 24 years, on October 21 via Merge. Preorder the swirled Peak Vinyl edition, and pick up more Archers vinyl, in the BV shop.