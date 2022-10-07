Arctic Monkeys add new dates to 2023 tour with Fontaines DC

Earlier this week, Arctic Monkeys announced a 2023 North American tour with Fontaines DC, and now they've expanded it, adding extra dates in some cities. There are two new Los Angeles shows, on September 30 and October 1 at The Kia Forum, as well as new shows in Toronto, Nashville, and Morrison. See updated dates below.

The tour also includes two NYC dates on September 8 and 9 at Forest Hills Stadium.

Arctic Monkeys' anticipated seventh ablum, The Car, is out later this month; watch the video for their most recent single, "Body Paint," and see pictures from their Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre below.

ARCTIC MONKEYS: 2022-2023 TOUR

04 Nov '22 Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

05 Nov '22 Primavera Sound São Paulo, Brazil

08 Nov '22 Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba, Brazil

10 Nov '22 Kilk Fest Asunción, Paraguay

12 Nov '22 Primavera Sound Santiago, Chile

13 Nov '22 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 Nov '22 Arena 1 Lima, Peru

17 Nov '22 Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia

18 Nov '22 - 20 Nov '22 Corona Capital Festival Mexico City, Mexico

28 Dec '22 - 01 Jan '23 Lost Paradise Glenworth Valley, NSW

29 Dec '22 - 31 Dec '22 Falls Festival Birregurra, VIC

31 Dec '22 - 02 Jan '23 Falls Festival Byron Bay, NSW

04 Jan '23 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC

05 Jan '23 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, Australia

06 Jan '23 Heaps Good Festival Adelaide, Australia

07 Jan '23 - 08 Jan '23 Falls Festival Downtown Fremantle, WA

11 Jan '23 Riverstage Brisbane, QLD

14 Jan '23 The Domain Sydney, NSW

29 May '23 Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, United Kingdom

31 May '23 Building Society Arena Coventry, United Kingdom

02 Jun '23 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom

03 Jun '23 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom

05 Jun '23 Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, United Kingdom

07 Jun '23 Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, United Kingdom

09 Jun '23 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom

10 Jun '23 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom

12 Jun '23 Swansea.com Stadium Swansea, United Kingdom

14 Jun '23 The Ageas Bowl Southampton, United Kingdom

16 Jun '23 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom

17 Jun '23 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom

18 Jun '23 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom

20 Jun '23 Malahide Castle Dublin, Ireland

25 Jun '23 Bellahouston Park Glasgow, United Kingdom

25 Aug '23 The Armory Minneapolis, MN, USA

26 Aug '23 The Armory Minneapolis, MN, USA

27 Aug '23 United Center Chicago, IL, USA

29 Aug '23 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI, USA

30 Aug '23 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada

01 Sep '23 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada

02 Sep '23 Bell Centre Montreal, QC, Canada

03 Sep '23 TD Garden Boston, MA, USA

05 Sep '23 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA, USA

07 Sep '23 Merriweather Post Pavillion Columbia, MD, USA

08 Sep '23 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA

09 Sep '23 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA

11 Sep '23 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA, USA

12 Sep '23 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN, USA

13 Sep '23 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN, USA

15 Sep '23 Moody Center Austin, TX, USA

16 Sep '23 Dickies Arena Forth Worth, TX, USA

18 Sep '23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, USA

19 Sep '23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, USA

20 Sep '23 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT, USA

22 Sep '23 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, USA

23 Sep '23 Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, USA

24 Sep '23 Moda Center Portland, OR, USA

26 Sep '23 Chase Center San Francisco, USA

27 Sep '23 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA, USA

29 Sep '23 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA

30 Sep '23 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA

01 Oct '23 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA