Arctic Monkeys add new dates to 2023 tour with Fontaines DC
Earlier this week, Arctic Monkeys announced a 2023 North American tour with Fontaines DC, and now they've expanded it, adding extra dates in some cities. There are two new Los Angeles shows, on September 30 and October 1 at The Kia Forum, as well as new shows in Toronto, Nashville, and Morrison. See updated dates below.
The tour also includes two NYC dates on September 8 and 9 at Forest Hills Stadium.
Arctic Monkeys' anticipated seventh ablum, The Car, is out later this month; watch the video for their most recent single, "Body Paint," and see pictures from their Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre below.
ARCTIC MONKEYS: 2022-2023 TOUR
04 Nov '22 Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
05 Nov '22 Primavera Sound São Paulo, Brazil
08 Nov '22 Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba, Brazil
10 Nov '22 Kilk Fest Asunción, Paraguay
12 Nov '22 Primavera Sound Santiago, Chile
13 Nov '22 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Argentina
15 Nov '22 Arena 1 Lima, Peru
17 Nov '22 Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia
18 Nov '22 - 20 Nov '22 Corona Capital Festival Mexico City, Mexico
28 Dec '22 - 01 Jan '23 Lost Paradise Glenworth Valley, NSW
29 Dec '22 - 31 Dec '22 Falls Festival Birregurra, VIC
31 Dec '22 - 02 Jan '23 Falls Festival Byron Bay, NSW
04 Jan '23 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC
05 Jan '23 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, Australia
06 Jan '23 Heaps Good Festival Adelaide, Australia
07 Jan '23 - 08 Jan '23 Falls Festival Downtown Fremantle, WA
11 Jan '23 Riverstage Brisbane, QLD
14 Jan '23 The Domain Sydney, NSW
29 May '23 Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, United Kingdom
31 May '23 Building Society Arena Coventry, United Kingdom
02 Jun '23 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom
03 Jun '23 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom
05 Jun '23 Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
07 Jun '23 Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, United Kingdom
09 Jun '23 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom
10 Jun '23 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom
12 Jun '23 Swansea.com Stadium Swansea, United Kingdom
14 Jun '23 The Ageas Bowl Southampton, United Kingdom
16 Jun '23 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom
17 Jun '23 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom
18 Jun '23 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom
20 Jun '23 Malahide Castle Dublin, Ireland
25 Jun '23 Bellahouston Park Glasgow, United Kingdom
25 Aug '23 The Armory Minneapolis, MN, USA
26 Aug '23 The Armory Minneapolis, MN, USA
27 Aug '23 United Center Chicago, IL, USA
29 Aug '23 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI, USA
30 Aug '23 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
01 Sep '23 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
02 Sep '23 Bell Centre Montreal, QC, Canada
03 Sep '23 TD Garden Boston, MA, USA
05 Sep '23 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA, USA
07 Sep '23 Merriweather Post Pavillion Columbia, MD, USA
08 Sep '23 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA
09 Sep '23 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA
11 Sep '23 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA, USA
12 Sep '23 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN, USA
13 Sep '23 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN, USA
15 Sep '23 Moody Center Austin, TX, USA
16 Sep '23 Dickies Arena Forth Worth, TX, USA
18 Sep '23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, USA
19 Sep '23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, USA
20 Sep '23 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT, USA
22 Sep '23 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, USA
23 Sep '23 Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, USA
24 Sep '23 Moda Center Portland, OR, USA
26 Sep '23 Chase Center San Francisco, USA
27 Sep '23 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA, USA
29 Sep '23 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA
30 Sep '23 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA
01 Oct '23 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA