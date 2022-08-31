Arctic Monkeys announce first headlining US show of 2022: Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

Arctic Monkeys have announced their first headlining US show in four years, happening at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on September 22, which is shortly after they play Primavera LA and Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/1) at 10 AM.

Arctic Monkeys' anticipated seventh album The Car comes out October 21 via Domino. Check out the first single below and pre-order it on custard vinyl.

Arctic Monkeys -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

01 Sep 2022 Cala Mijas Festival Malaga, Spain

02 Sep 2022 Kalorama Lisbon, Portugal

04 Sep 2022 Electric Picnic Festival Stradbally, Ireland

16 Sep 2022 Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas, NV

18 Sep 2022 Primavera Sound Los Angeles, California

22 Sep 2022 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY, USA

04 Nov 2022 Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

05 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound São Paulo, Brazil

08 Nov 2022 Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba, Brazil

10 Nov 2022 Kilk Fest Asunción, Paraguay

12 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Santiago, Chile

13 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 Nov 2022 Arena 1 Lima, Peru

17 Nov 2022 Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia

20 Nov 2022 Corona Capital Festival Mexico City, Mexico

28 Dec 2022 - 01 Jan 2023 Lost Paradise Glenworth Valley, NSW

31 Dec 2022 Falls Festival Birregurra, VIC

31 Dec 2022 - 02 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Bryon Bay, NSW

04 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC

05 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, Australia

06 Jan 2023 Heaps Good Festival delaide, Australia

08 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Downtown Fremantle, WA

11 Jan 2023 Riverstage Brisbane, QLD

14 Jan 2023 The Domain Sydney, NSW