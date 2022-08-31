Arctic Monkeys announce first headlining US show of 2022: Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre
Arctic Monkeys have announced their first headlining US show in four years, happening at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on September 22, which is shortly after they play Primavera LA and Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/1) at 10 AM.
Arctic Monkeys' anticipated seventh album The Car comes out October 21 via Domino. Check out the first single below and pre-order it on custard vinyl.
Arctic Monkeys -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
01 Sep 2022 Cala Mijas Festival Malaga, Spain
02 Sep 2022 Kalorama Lisbon, Portugal
04 Sep 2022 Electric Picnic Festival Stradbally, Ireland
16 Sep 2022 Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas, NV
18 Sep 2022 Primavera Sound Los Angeles, California
22 Sep 2022 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY, USA
04 Nov 2022 Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
05 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound São Paulo, Brazil
08 Nov 2022 Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba, Brazil
10 Nov 2022 Kilk Fest Asunción, Paraguay
12 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Santiago, Chile
13 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Argentina
15 Nov 2022 Arena 1 Lima, Peru
17 Nov 2022 Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia
20 Nov 2022 Corona Capital Festival Mexico City, Mexico
28 Dec 2022 - 01 Jan 2023 Lost Paradise Glenworth Valley, NSW
31 Dec 2022 Falls Festival Birregurra, VIC
31 Dec 2022 - 02 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Bryon Bay, NSW
04 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC
05 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, Australia
06 Jan 2023 Heaps Good Festival delaide, Australia
08 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Downtown Fremantle, WA
11 Jan 2023 Riverstage Brisbane, QLD
14 Jan 2023 The Domain Sydney, NSW