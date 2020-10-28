Arctic Monkeys announce live album for charity

Arctic Monkeys have announced a live album, Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, due December 4 via Domino (pre-order), which will benefit War Child UK "to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit they are facing in 2021, caused by the devastating impact of Covid-19 on their fundraising. These funds are urgently needed to support those who are worst hit by the virus." The band says:

On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK

You can get a small taste of the album from the new trailer video and check out the 20-song tracklist below.





photo by Andy Paradise

Tracklist

1. Four Out Of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun

14. From The Ritz To The Rubble

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

18. StarTreatment

19. The View From The Afternoon

20. R U Mine?

