Arctic Monkeys announce new album, ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their seventh album, The Car, due October 21 via Domino. It features ten new songs written by frontman Alex Turner and produced by longtime collaborator James Ford. Check out the artwork (shot by drummer Matt Helders) and tracklist below.

Arctic Monkeys haven't released any singles from the album yet, but they did debut its song "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am" at Switzerland's Zurich Openair festival last night (8/23). Going by a fan-shot video that's surfaced online, it seems to pick up where the loungey vibes of 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off, and it's got some nice psych-funk wah guitar in there. Check the video out below.

Tracklist

1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

4. Jet Skis On The Moat

5. Body Paint

6. The Car

7. Big Ideas

8. Hello You

9. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense

Arctic Monkeys -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

August 2022

August 25 - Rock En Seine, Paris, France

August 27 - Reading Festival, UK

August 28 - Leeds Festival, UK

September 2022

September 1 - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

September 2 - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4 - Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

September 16 - Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

September 18 - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

November 2022

November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 2022

December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January 2023

January 2 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia