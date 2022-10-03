Arctic Monkeys announce tour with Fontaines D.C. (two Forest Hills shows)
Arctic Monkeys have been gearing up for the release of their anticipated seventh album The Car, and recently made the live debuts of some of its songs at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, a relatively intimate venue for them at this point. Now they've announced a North American tour in support of the album for 2023, and they'll be hitting much larger venues on this run, including Red Rocks, LA's The Forum, and more. They'll be joined by Fontaines D.C., making for a very cool double bill. All dates are listed below.
The tour finds them returning to NYC's Forest Hills Stadium (where they last played in 2018), for two nights this time: September 8 and 9. Pre-sale registration is open now, and the pre-sale starts Thursday (10/6) at 2 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (10/7) at 10 AM.
We recently named Fontaines D.C.'s Skinty Fia one of our favorite albums of the year so far. Check out a video from that and the two current singles from Arctic Monkeys' The Car below.
Arctic Monkeys -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
04 Nov 2022 Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
05 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound São Paulo, Brazil
08 Nov 2022 Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba, Brazil
10 Nov 2022 Kilk Fest Asunción, Paraguay
12 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Santiago, Chile
13 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Argentina
15 Nov 2022 Arena 1 Lima, Peru
17 Nov 2022 Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia
18 Nov '22 - 20 Nov 2022 Corona Capital Festival Mexico City, Mexico
28 Dec '22 - 01 Jan 2023 Lost Paradise Glenworth Valley, NSW
29 Dec '22 - 31 Dec 2022 Falls Festival Birregurra, VIC
31 Dec '22 - 02 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Byron Bay, NSW
04 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC
05 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, Australia
06 Jan 2023 Heaps Good Festival Adelaide, Australia
07 Jan '23 - 08 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Downtown Fremantle, WA
11 Jan 2023 Riverstage Brisbane, QLD
14 Jan 2023 The Domain Sydney, NSW
29 May 2023 Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, United Kingdom
31 May 2023 Building Society Arena Coventry, United Kingdom
02 Jun 2023 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom
03 Jun 2023 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom
05 Jun 2023 Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
07 Jun 2023 Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, United Kingdom
09 Jun 2023 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom
10 Jun 2023 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom
12 Jun 2023 Swansea.com Stadium Swansea, United Kingdom
14 Jun 2023 The Ageas Bowl Southampton, United Kingdom
16 Jun 2023 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom
17 Jun 2023 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom
18 Jun 2023 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom
20 Jun 2023 Malahide Castle Dublin, Ireland
25 Jun 2023 Bellahouston Park Glasgow, United Kingdom
25 Aug 2023 The Armory Minneapolis, MN, USA
27 Aug 2023 United Center Chicago, IL, USA
29 Aug 2023 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI, USA
30 Aug 2023 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
02 Sep 2023 Bell Centre Montreal, QC, Canada
03 Sep 2023 TD Garden Boston, MA, USA
05 Sep 2023 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA, USA
07 Sep 2023 Merriweather Post Pavillion Columbia, MD, USA
08 Sep 2023 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA
09 Sep 2023 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA
11 Sep 2023 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA, USA
12 Sep 2023 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TM, USA
15 Sep 2023 Moody Center Austin, TX, USA
16 Sep 2023 Dickies Arena Forth Worth, TX, USA
18 Sep 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, USA
20 Sep 2023 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT, USA
22 Sep 2023 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, USA
23 Sep 2023 Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, USA
24 Sep 2023 Moda Center Portland, OR, USA
26 Sep 2023 Chase Center San Francisco, USA
27 Sep 2023 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA, USA
29 Sep 2023 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA