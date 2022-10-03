Arctic Monkeys announce tour with Fontaines D.C. (two Forest Hills shows)

Arctic Monkeys have been gearing up for the release of their anticipated seventh album The Car, and recently made the live debuts of some of its songs at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, a relatively intimate venue for them at this point. Now they've announced a North American tour in support of the album for 2023, and they'll be hitting much larger venues on this run, including Red Rocks, LA's The Forum, and more. They'll be joined by Fontaines D.C., making for a very cool double bill. All dates are listed below.

The tour finds them returning to NYC's Forest Hills Stadium (where they last played in 2018), for two nights this time: September 8 and 9. Pre-sale registration is open now, and the pre-sale starts Thursday (10/6) at 2 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (10/7) at 10 AM.

We recently named Fontaines D.C.'s Skinty Fia one of our favorite albums of the year so far. Check out a video from that and the two current singles from Arctic Monkeys' The Car below.

Arctic Monkeys -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

04 Nov 2022 Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

05 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound São Paulo, Brazil

08 Nov 2022 Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba, Brazil

10 Nov 2022 Kilk Fest Asunción, Paraguay

12 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Santiago, Chile

13 Nov 2022 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 Nov 2022 Arena 1 Lima, Peru

17 Nov 2022 Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia

18 Nov '22 - 20 Nov 2022 Corona Capital Festival Mexico City, Mexico

28 Dec '22 - 01 Jan 2023 Lost Paradise Glenworth Valley, NSW

29 Dec '22 - 31 Dec 2022 Falls Festival Birregurra, VIC

31 Dec '22 - 02 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Byron Bay, NSW

04 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC

05 Jan 2023 Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, Australia

06 Jan 2023 Heaps Good Festival Adelaide, Australia

07 Jan '23 - 08 Jan 2023 Falls Festival Downtown Fremantle, WA

11 Jan 2023 Riverstage Brisbane, QLD

14 Jan 2023 The Domain Sydney, NSW

29 May 2023 Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, United Kingdom

31 May 2023 Building Society Arena Coventry, United Kingdom

02 Jun 2023 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom

03 Jun 2023 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, United Kingdom

05 Jun 2023 Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, United Kingdom

07 Jun 2023 Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, United Kingdom

09 Jun 2023 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom

10 Jun 2023 Hillsborough Park Sheffield, United Kingdom

12 Jun 2023 Swansea.com Stadium Swansea, United Kingdom

14 Jun 2023 The Ageas Bowl Southampton, United Kingdom

16 Jun 2023 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom

17 Jun 2023 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom

18 Jun 2023 Emirates Stadium London, United Kingdom

20 Jun 2023 Malahide Castle Dublin, Ireland

25 Jun 2023 Bellahouston Park Glasgow, United Kingdom

25 Aug 2023 The Armory Minneapolis, MN, USA

27 Aug 2023 United Center Chicago, IL, USA

29 Aug 2023 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI, USA

30 Aug 2023 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada

02 Sep 2023 Bell Centre Montreal, QC, Canada

03 Sep 2023 TD Garden Boston, MA, USA

05 Sep 2023 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA, USA

07 Sep 2023 Merriweather Post Pavillion Columbia, MD, USA

08 Sep 2023 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA

09 Sep 2023 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, USA

11 Sep 2023 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA, USA

12 Sep 2023 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TM, USA

15 Sep 2023 Moody Center Austin, TX, USA

16 Sep 2023 Dickies Arena Forth Worth, TX, USA

18 Sep 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, USA

20 Sep 2023 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT, USA

22 Sep 2023 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, USA

23 Sep 2023 Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, USA

24 Sep 2023 Moda Center Portland, OR, USA

26 Sep 2023 Chase Center San Francisco, USA

27 Sep 2023 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA, USA

29 Sep 2023 The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA, USA