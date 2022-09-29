Arctic Monkeys release new song & video, “Body Paint”

Arctic Monkeys have shared "Body Paint," the second single off their anticipated seventh album The Car"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball," it continues down the loungey path of 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and it's got gorgeous string arrangements that split the difference between Burt Bacharach and George Martin's work on the baroque pop-era Beatles records. It's another good one, and you can listen and check out its Brook Linder-directed video below. The Arctic Monkeys will also perform the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (9/29).

We recently caught the Arctic Monkeys' first US headlining show of 2022 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre (pics), and they've got a 2023 UK tour with The Hives and The Mysterines. All dates are listed below.

Arctic Monkeys / The Hives / The Mysterines -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow