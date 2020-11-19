Arctic Monkeys release song from upcoming live album

On December 4, Arctic Monkeys will release a live album that was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2018, and the album will benefit War Child UK "to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit they are facing in 2021, caused by the devastating impact of Covid-19 on their fundraising. These funds are urgently needed to support those who are worst hit by the virus."

Today, they've shared the first taste of the album, "505." The song originally appeared on the band's 2007 sophomore album Favourite Worst Nightmare, and though the haunting ballad was sort of an outlier on that album, the song fits in perfectly with Arctic Monkeys' more recent material, as this 2018 live rendition very much reminds you. Listen below.

You can pre-order Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall from Domino now.