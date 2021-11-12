Arctic Monkeys say new album is “pretty much” done and expected in 2022

Arctic Monkeys haven't released an album since 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, but it looks liek that will change in 2022. NME points out that drummer Matt Helders just appeared on the BBC's 5 Live Breakfast with Rick Edwards, and when asked if the new album was "ready to go," Helders replied, "Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works."

He also added that he expects the album to be out in 2022, saying, "I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer." Let's hope!

Last year, Arctic Monkeys released a live album, Live At The Royal Albert Hall. Watch a video from that below.