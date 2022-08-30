Arctic Monkeys share first single off new album, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Arctic Monkeys have shared the first taste (and opening track) of their anticipated seventh album The Car (due 10/21 via Domino), "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball." As the live debut of "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" hinted, this album seems to be continuing down the loungey path of 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (though Alex Turner says "sci-fi is off the table" this time), and "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" is indeed loungey, with swooning, sweeping strings worthy of a Bond theme. Listen and watch the Alex Turner-directed video below.

