Arctic Monkeys share “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” video shot at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

Arctic Monkeys' anticipated new album The Car is out Friday and finds them continuing in the string-laden, loungey direction of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Just ahead of that, the band have shared "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am," one of the album's more guitar-oriented, AM-ish songs. The video, directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael, was shot at their recent Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre, where the songs become even more AM-like with the strings stripped away and more guitars. Watch that, and listen to studio version, below.

Pre-order The Car on custard vinyl.

Arctic Monkeys will be on tour with Fontaines D.C. in 2023, including two big NYC shows at Forest Hills Stadium on September 8 & 9. All dates are listed below.

ARCTIC MONKEYS UPCOMING TOUR DATES

November 4, 2022 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena

November 5, 2022 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound

November 8, 2022 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk

November 10, 2022 - Asunción, Paraguay - Kilk Fest

November 12, 2022 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Primavera Sound

November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound

November 15, 2022 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1

November 17, 2022 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Live

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival

December 28 - Jan 1, 2023 - Glenworth Valley, Australia - Los Paradise

January 2, 2023 - Yelgun, Australia - Falls Festival NSW

January 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 5, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 6, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Heaps Good Festival

January 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Falls Festival WA

January 11, 2023 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage

January 14, 2023 - Sydney, AU - The Domain

April 24, 2023 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena

April 25, 2023 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

April 27, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

April 29, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

April 30, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

May 2, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 3, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana

May 5, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 6, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 8, 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May 9, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 10, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 29, 2023 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium

May 31, 2023 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena

June 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 3, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 5, 2023 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium

June 7, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium

June 9, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 10, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 12, 2023 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium

June 14, 2023 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl

June 16, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 17, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 18, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 20, 2023 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 25, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

October 1, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum