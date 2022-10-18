Arctic Monkeys share “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” video shot at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre
Arctic Monkeys' anticipated new album The Car is out Friday and finds them continuing in the string-laden, loungey direction of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Just ahead of that, the band have shared "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am," one of the album's more guitar-oriented, AM-ish songs. The video, directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael, was shot at their recent Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre, where the songs become even more AM-like with the strings stripped away and more guitars. Watch that, and listen to studio version, below.
Pre-order The Car on custard vinyl.
Arctic Monkeys will be on tour with Fontaines D.C. in 2023, including two big NYC shows at Forest Hills Stadium on September 8 & 9. All dates are listed below.
ARCTIC MONKEYS UPCOMING TOUR DATES
