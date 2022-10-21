Arctic Monkeys sharing full video of Kings Theater show
Arctic Monkeys released their excellent new album The Car today (read our review), and to celebrate they've announced they'll be releasing the full, professionally shot, multi-camera video of their recent Kings Theatre performance. That will premiere Sunday, October 23 at 8 PM Eastern and you can watch it below starting then. Get a taste in advance with their performance of The Car track "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" now.
Arctic Monkeys will be on tour with Fontaines D.C. in 2023, including two big NYC shows at Forest Hills Stadium on September 8 & 9. All dates are listed, along with more pics from their Kings Theatre show, below.
ARCTIC MONKEYS UPCOMING TOUR DATES
November 4, 2022 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena
November 5, 2022 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound
November 8, 2022 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk
November 10, 2022 - Asunción, Paraguay - Kilk Fest
November 12, 2022 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Primavera Sound
November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound
November 15, 2022 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1
November 17, 2022 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Live
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival
December 28 - Jan 1, 2023 - Glenworth Valley, Australia - Los Paradise
January 2, 2023 - Yelgun, Australia - Falls Festival NSW
January 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 5, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 6, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Heaps Good Festival
January 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Falls Festival WA
January 11, 2023 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage
January 14, 2023 - Sydney, AU - The Domain
April 24, 2023 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena
April 25, 2023 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
April 27, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
April 29, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
April 30, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
May 2, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 3, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana
May 5, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 6, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 8, 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May 9, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 10, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 29, 2023 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium
May 31, 2023 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena
June 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 3, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 5, 2023 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium
June 7, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium
June 9, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 10, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 12, 2023 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium
June 14, 2023 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl
June 16, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 17, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 18, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 20, 2023 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 25, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
October 1, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum