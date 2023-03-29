Are Catherine Wheel teasing a reunion?

Catherine Wheel, the '90s shoegaze/alt-rock greats who've been in hibernation for the most part since 2000, are teasing something. The band recently shared a meme of the "confused anime guy" on their Instagram with their logo replacing the butterfly and the words "A Reunion?" They then invited fans to sign up for their mailing list, and today shared an image on their instagram featuring their logo, the words "It's Time" and two dates -- April 18 and May 30 -- with the only text in the description being the number 8365.

The band are one of the few original UK shoegaze bands who haven't reformed yet. 2023 also marks the 30th anniversary of their excellent second album, Chrome. What does it all mean? Sounds like we'll find out soon. In the meantime, check out a few classic Catherine Wheel videos below.

Catherine Wheel made our lists of the Best Shoegaze EPs of the Early '90s and 30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover.