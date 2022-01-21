Are Sunny Day Real Estate teasing something?

Sunny Day Real Estate haven't performed since their 2009-2010 reunion tour, haven't released new music since putting out the song "Lipton Witch" on a 2014 split with Circa Survive, and haven't really been in the public eye at all since drummer William Goldsmith broke rumors of an "abandoned" fifth album in 2018, but it appears that something is stirring. Washed Up Emo points out that they've just launched an Instagram with the handle @sdretour. No posts are up yet, and nothing's been posted to the band's Facebook or Twitter pages, but hopefully this means news is on the way? Stay tuned.

Update: William Goldsmith posted a screenshot of the new SDRE Instagram to his personal account, and he also posted a video of himself practicing the SDRE song "Roses In Water" (watch below).

Meanwhile, SDRE frontman Jeremy Enigk was supposed to head out on tour with Thursday, Cursive, and The Appleseed Cast this month, but he had to drop off all but three dates. Is that because he's now busy with SDRE??? We'll see...