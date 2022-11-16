Ari Lennox announces 2023 tour
After putting out a teaser video for it yesterday, Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox has now announced a 2023 tour supporting her newest album, Age/Sex/Location. It goes down from January to March and hits Vegas, LA, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, NYC, and many other cities.
The NYC date is on March 21 at Terminal 5. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10am with an artist presale starting today (11/16) at 3 PM. Tour poster and all dates below.
Ari Lennox -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Sat Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sun Jan 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Wed Feb 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Tue Feb 7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Thu Feb 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sat Feb 11 – Oakland, CA – The Fox
Tue Feb 14 – Denver, CO – Summit
Thu Feb 16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
Fri Feb 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Sun Feb 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Tue Feb 21 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin
Wed Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Fri Feb 24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sun Feb 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Mon Feb 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Mar 2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Sat Mar 4 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun Mar 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Mar 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Wed Mar 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Tue Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Mar 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Sat Mar 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Mar 28 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre