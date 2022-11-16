Ari Lennox announces 2023 tour

After putting out a teaser video for it yesterday, Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox has now announced a 2023 tour supporting her newest album, Age/Sex/Location. It goes down from January to March and hits Vegas, LA, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, NYC, and many other cities.

The NYC date is on March 21 at Terminal 5. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10am with an artist presale starting today (11/16) at 3 PM. Tour poster and all dates below.

Ari Lennox 2023 tour loading...

Ari Lennox -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sat Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Jan 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Feb 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Tue Feb 7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Thu Feb 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sat Feb 11 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

Tue Feb 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu Feb 16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Fri Feb 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sun Feb 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Feb 21 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin

Wed Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Feb 24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sun Feb 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Feb 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat Mar 4 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Mar 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Mar 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Mar 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tue Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Mar 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Sat Mar 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 28 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre