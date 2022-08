DC R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced her sophomore album, age/sex/location, due September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes new single "Hoodie," a soulful slow jam produced by frequent collaborator Elite. Listen and watch the video below.

Ari was featured on two songs that made our list of 15 R&B songs that defined 2021 (Jazmine Sullivan's "On It" and Queen Naija's "Set Him Up").