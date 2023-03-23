Ari Lennox played Terminal 5 with Alex Vaughn (pics, setlist)

Ari Lennox is wrapping up her tour supporting her 2022 album Age/Sex/Location, and she stopped in NYC this week for a pair of shows at Terminal 5. We caught Wednesday night's show, which was packed with fans singing along to every song. Ari's voice carried powerfully all the way throughout the venue, and she and her band and backup singers really brought the songs from Age/Sex/Location to life.

See pictures from Wednesday night's show by P Squared, including some of opener Alex Vaughn and one of Ari's setlist, below.