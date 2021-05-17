Ari Lennox playing 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival kickoff show
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival recently confirmed its July return to Prospect Park, and now they've announced their first show of the 2021 season. In a more typical year their kickoff show would happen in early June, but this year it's Saturday, July 31. Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, and Brooklyn Afro-funk artist KAMAUU and New York singer Nesta open.
Entrance is free with an RSVP, and RSVPs open starting on July 1. Stay tuned for more details.