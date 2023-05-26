Ari Lennox replacing Tems at Governors Ball

Governors Ball returns for its 2023 edition on June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, a new location for the fest, and they've made another lineup change. Tems cancelled her set, writing in a statement:

With great sadness I must announce that due to unforeseen circumstance, I won't be able to perform at Governor's Ball. Please know that it was not my intention for this to happen and that it hurts me to know that I can't be there with you all. I wish there was more I could say to make things better. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding during this time. I Love you so dearly. God bless.

Ari Lennox will be replacing Tems, playing on the GovBallNYC stage on Sunday (6/11) at 4:45 PM.

Governors Ball 2023 also features Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin (who replaced Davido), Diplo, Kim Petras, Remi Wolf (who replaced Omar Apollo) Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, and more on Friday; ODESZA, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, and more on Saturday; and Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.